DRUG REHABILITATION CENTRE: Substance abuse is no longer a hidden threat in Tharparkar. With widespread poverty, unemployment and limited mental health resources, young people are falling through the cracks. What hurts the most is not just the existence of the problem, but the absence of solutions. There is no government-supported rehabilitation or mental health facility anywhere in the district. Tharparkar needs a rehabilitation centre that offers treatment, counselling, awareness and, above all, hope. This can change lives, reduce crime, restore families, and empower a generation that may prosper.

Partab Mukhi

Tharparkar

ROAD ENCROACHMENT: It is a matter of satisfaction that the government has removed encroachments from various parts of Karachi, like PIB Colony, Jamshed Town, Liaqatabad, etc. However, the area of Teen Hatti also deserves attention. In the morning, motorists and motorcyclists face a lot of difficulties due to roadside encroachments which include unauthorised shops, non-availability of footpaths, illegal restaurants and roadside businesses, etc. People get late for their destinations while navigating through the congested road and traffic chaos. The city administration should remove all encroachments.

Mumtaz Hussain

Karachi

STRATEGIC RESET: The tensions between Pakistan and Afghanistan are symptoms of a deeper diplomatic drift. Pakistan’s challenge is twofold: it must ensure national security without slipping into reactionary, purely kinetic responses, and safeguard its regional influence. If Kabul’s tilt towards New Delhi solidifies, it would signal a strategic setback for Islamabad. The path forward demands a reset. Pakistan must reinvigorate regional platforms to create diplomatic pressure as well as space for constructive engagement. Diplomacy, not confrontation, should shape Pakistan’s approach. Addressing Afghanistan’s security and economic concerns, while firmly voicing its own, is essential for avoiding long-term isolation.

Sadam Hussain Korai

Larkana

Published in Dawn, November 29th, 2025