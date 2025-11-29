Digital platform launched in Sindh to bring civil documentation to citizens’ doorsteps

KARACHI: Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah on Friday launched the Civil Registration Management System (CRMS) Mobile App to bring birth, death, marriage, and divorce registration services directly to citizens’ doorsteps through a paperless and tech-driven platform.

According to a press statement issued by the CM House, the CRMS Mobil App, a part of the Digital Sindh programme, will cover 30 districts and 769 health facilities, ensuring digital registration of 85 per cent of births at public and private hospitals.

Speaking at the inauguration ceremony, the chief minister said that the provincial government was fully committed to digitalising governance processes to enhance transparency, efficiency, and public convenience.

He said that birth registration immediately after childbirth would soon become mandatory across the province, and school planning for every child would be based on this data. “Five years from now, school planning for every child will be based on this data,” he said, directing that hospitals register each newborn immediately at birth.

Mr Shah noted that all proceedings of the Sindh Cabinet had already been fully digitalised.

CRMS mobile app will serve for birth, death, marriage, and divorce registration across Sindh

He said that birth and death registration coverage, however, had remained low for years, largely because many low-income families could not afford the National Database and Registration Authority’s (Nadra) registration fees. “To remove this barrier, the Sindh cabinet decided that the provincial government will bear all Nadra fees for birth and death registrations,” he said, adding that the authority had cooperated extensively with the province on this reform.

The app will provide real-time census data, improving the government’s capacity for evidence-based planning. Additionally, immunisation, disease surveillance, and patient identity will be linked to CRMS, supporting programmes like the Electronic Immunisation Registry and enabling targeted interventions for diseases such as thalassemia. The launching ceremony was attended, among others, by Health Minister Dr Azra Fazal Pechuho and Chief Secretary Asif Hyder Shah.

‘No one can divide Sindh’

The chief minister also dismissed discussions on the creation of new provinces and said that “no one had the power to divide Sindh except for Allah.”

While speaking to the media at the Sindh Craft Festival at Port Grand, he asked the media persons to ignore such discussions. “Listen from one ear and let it pass out from the other,” he added.

“Our focus is to ensure that Sindh’s cultural work and crafts receive the recognition and encouragement they deserve,” the CM said.

CM Shah said that PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari had already rejected the proposals to alter the 18th Amendment and reduce the NFC Award share.

In reply to a question about the change of the Sindh governor, the chief minister clarified that neither he nor the provincial government had any role in the decision. “We are not consulted when governors are appointed,” he said.

Published in Dawn, November 29th, 2025