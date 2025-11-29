House vows to foil plots against ‘integrity of Sindh’

KARACHI: On the occasion of the 58th foundation day of the Pakistan Peoples Party, the Sindh Assembly unanimously adopted a resolution, paying rich tribute to party founder late Zulfikar Ali Bhutto and late Benazir Bhutto.

Presented by PPP-Sindh President Nisar Ahmed Khuhro, the house passed the resolution, reaffirming its commitment to protect the 1973 Constitution, 18th Amendment, provincial autonomy and the rightful provincial share under the National Finance Commission (NFC) award.

“This House expresses its firm commitment to resist and counter all attempts or conspiracies aimed at undermining the unity, integrity and historic rights of the province of Sindh,” the resolution added.

