Call to build climate-resilient homes in urban, rural settings

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published November 29, 2025
KARACHI: Leading architects, planners, health experts, development specialists and government representatives at a conference held on Friday underscored the need for redesigning homes, neighbourhoods and public systems to withstand intensifying climate pressures in both urban and rural settings.

The annual conference was organised by Aga Khan University’s (AKU) Institute for Global Health and Development (IGHD) in partnership with Sustainable Development Solutions Network (SDSN) Pakistan.

This year’s theme, ‘Climate Change and the Built Environment: Promoting Resilience & Adaptation in Low-Income Settings’, set the stage for a day focused on evidence, solutions and innovative approaches.

The conference’s opening day featured keynote presentations by Prof Sajida Haider Vandal of THAAP (Trust for History, Art and Architecture of Pakistan), Christopher Burman and Joseph Augustine (University College London), and Dr Zahra Hussain representing Laajverd, showcasing climate-smart architecture, indigenous design approaches, and community-led adaptation innovations.

Delivering a special message via Zoom, Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Ahsan Iqbal highlighted the national urgency for climate adaptation.

“Pakistan’s future will depend on how boldly we reimagine our cities, homes, and public institutions in the face of climate change. Building resilience is not optional — it is a national development priority,” he said, adding: “Conferences like this help translate research into policies that enable safer, more inclusive, and climate-adaptive environments for all Pakistanis.”

Underscoring the gravity of the issues being addressed at the conference, Prince Rahim Aga Khan, in a statement read at the event, emphasised that, “Climate change is one of the greatest threat multipliers of our era. Its impacts intensify disease, malnutrition, displacement, learning loss, and poverty. These burdens fall disproportionately upon women, children, older adults, and marginalised communities. Addressing them is not optional; it is imperative for equity, stability, and sustainable development.”

In his remarks, AKU President Dr Sulaiman Shahabuddin reaffirmed the university’s commitment to advancing climate resilience.

Published in Dawn, November 29th, 2025

