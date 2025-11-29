KBA, SBC asked to take action against ‘lawyers’ involved in land grabbing

KARACHI: The Jamaat-i-Islami on Friday expressed apprehensions that a few individuals posing as lawyers or some within the legal fraternity were misusing the “black coat” for unlawful activities, referring to a recent attempt at “house-grabbing” in a Gulshan-i-Iqbal locality, which was foiled by the town administration and area residents.

The JI Karachi chief Monem Zafar Khan, accompanied by Opposition Leader Advocate Saifuddin and Gulshan-i-Iqbal Town Chairman Dr Fawad Ahmed, at a press conference strongly condemned the incident that took place at Block 13-D/1 of Gulshan-i-Iqbal.

The JI leader called upon the Sindh chief minister, home minister, DIG, and SSP to order an immediate and transparent investigation into the incident.

“All armed attackers must be arrested without delay, and those responsible for facilitating this act — including their patrons — must be brought within the full grip of the law,” he said.

He further demanded strict action against “negligent police officials involved”.

He noted with concern that a few individuals posing as lawyers or some within the legal profession were misusing the black coat for unlawful activities.

“We also appeal Karachi Bar Association (KBA) and Sindh Bar Council (SBC) to look into the case and revoke their licences if some lawyers are involved in the attempted occupation. We also appeal them to initiate firm disciplinary proceedings against them,” he added.

Giving details of the incident, he said, more than 50 armed individuals, allegedly backed up with police support, stormed a house, opened fire, and attempted to seize the property.

The attempt was thwarted with the timely intervention of Jamaat-i-Islami’s local leaders and area residents.

He said that the incident was part of a “larger pattern” in which forged documents and fraudulent files were being used to forcibly occupy plots and homes across Karachi.

Mr Khan said that land-grabbing activities were widespread in Clifton, Shah Latif, North Nazimabad, Scheme 33, and other areas, and alleged that these operations were continue under the government patronage.

“The public parks and government-owned land, including Bin Qasim Park, Umar Sharif Park, and Beach View, have been encroached upon by demolishing boundary walls, despite a High Court order dated 4 September prohibiting such actions,” he said.

“Karachi is being plundered through a coordinated system of illegal allotments, fake files, and misuse of cooperative societies. This city will not be allowed to be divided or exploited along ethnic lines.”

He expressed the resolve that his party’s support and struggle against land mafias would remain continued and announced the formation of an action committee at Idara Noor-i-Haq, with community committees already active across the city.

Published in Dawn, November 29th, 2025