Man killed, seven hurt in wedding ceremony fight

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published November 29, 2025
KARACHI: A man was killed and seven others, including a minor boy, were wounded after a scuffle escalated into gunfire during a wedding ceremony in Baldia Town late on Thursday night, police said on Friday.

South DIG Syed Asad Raza told Dawn that the incident occurred on Tipu Sultan Road. A dispute reportedly broke out during the ceremony, leading to an exchange of harsh words between two groups. Amid the altercation, a suspect, identified as Amir Moosa, allegedly opened indiscriminate fire, killing one person and wounding seven others.

The deceased was identified as 35-year-old Nauroz Faraz. The wounded were identified as Afan, 8; Irfanullah, 35; Rehman, 17; Waheed, 40; Faizan, 32; Shakir, 30; and Basit, 34.

The police arrived at the scene shortly after and shifted the body and the wounded to the Dr Ruth Pfau Civil Hospital Karachi.

According to officials, the main suspect managed to flee, but the police seized his SUV. He was reportedly under the influence of alcohol when opened fire. They also detained three of his alleged accomplices, Khulasa Khan, Sultan Mehmood and Sarwar Khan.

Published in Dawn, November 29th, 2025

