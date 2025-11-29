E-Paper | March 06, 2026

Motorist killed as two rival groups trade fire

November 29, 2025
SUKKUR: A group of nine armed assailants riding several motorcycles carried out a fierce attack on a house but received matching response from inside within the limits of Sukkur’s SITE police station on Thursday night, police said on Friday.

A man was caught in the crossfire and died instantly, locals said. The deceased was later identified as Ali Hassan alias Hasnain Qureshi, a resident of Rohri taluka.

The locals attributed the clash to a dispute between two rival groups but neither the affected family came out with any allegation nor did their rival side claim responsibility of the attack till late in the evening.

Some of the locals who witnessed the episode said that Qureshi was passing by the house in a car when he came under fire. However, the SITE police claimed that he was one of the nine attackers. They added that three other persons were wounded in the incident.

Sukkur SSP Azhar Khan Mughal formed an inquiry team comprising the ASP City and DSP SITE to ascertain facts.

Woman seeks protection

A young woman visited the Saddar police station of Jacobabad on Friday to seek protection, claiming that she had just managed to escape from the captivity of “her buyer”.

The police quoted her as saying that her father had brought her to Karachi after she had taken divorce from her husband some time ago. She claimed that about a month back, her father “sold me to a man, Long Marhato, for Rs600,000 in a Jacobabad village and left the district”.

She also spoke to the media to narrate her ordeal, and said she now wanted to be produced in a court of law. She said she hoped the court would help her reunited with her mother in Punjab.

Published in Dawn, November 29th, 2025

