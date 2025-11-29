TTP militant sentenced to 31 years in prison in Sahiwal

SAHIWAL: An anti-terrorism court sentenced a militant belonging to the Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) to 31-year imprisonment on Friday.

Convict Ashiqullah Mahsood, a resident of Ladha Shaktoai of Ladha tehsil in South Waziristan, was arrested by the Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) officials from village 87/9-L of Sahiwal on July 24.

During the operation, the CTD recovered 1,818 grams of explosive material, prima cards, an iron box, electronic devices, cables, detonators, and Rs5,000 cash.

The accused was booked under Section 7 of the Anti-Terrorism Act, 1997, and sections 4/5 of the Explosive Substances Act, 1908 on the complaint of Muhammad Anees.

KIDNAPPED: A youth along with his three female cousins was allegedly kidnapped by unknown armed men near village 186/9-L on the Harappa Bypass on Thursday evening.

The victim identified as Ramzan (21), and his cousins, Khursheed Rani (18), Humera Bibi (16) and Zainib Bibi (12), were returning home on a motorcycle after visiting their aunt near the Harappa Railway Station.

Their motorcycle was intercepted by a car, from which three armed individuals emerged and forced them into the vehicle before fleeing with the victims and the motorcycle.

Later, the Dera Rahim Police registered a kidnapping case on the complaint of their maternal uncle, Suleman Khan, a resident of village 182/9-L.

Initial police investigations suggest that the abduction may be linked to an internal family dispute between two families.

ARRESTED: The Pakpattan Qaboola Police claimed to have arrested three members of an inter-district drug trafficking gang and seized 25 kilograms of hashish from their possession.

Suspects Afzal, Shan and Allah Rakha were allegedly involved in smuggling narcotics to Vehari, Sahiwal, and Okara. Authorities registered three separate cases against them.

Published in Dawn, November 29th, 2025