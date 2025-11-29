41 illegal fireworks factories demolished

TOBA TEK SINGH: The district administration has demolished 41 factories in an operation against illegal fireworks manufacturing following a gas steamer blast in Faisalabad last week that took the lives of 21 people.

As per details, a 10-member committee was constituted to determine the legality of the industrial units in the area and compliance with safety regulations. A large-scale operation was conducted in light of the findings of the committee’s report and 41 factories were demolished.

A statement said that the operation was conducted against illegal businesses involved in the manufacturing of fireworks. It said that the demolished factories were located in the Khurrianwala Police limits on Makkuana Bypass Road on the roadside outside Chak 229-RB and other nearby localities. Large quantities of flammable materials were also destroyed during the operation, it added.

Deputy Commissioner Nadeem Nasir said that the district administration carried out a joint operation with the Civil Defense, Police, Khurrianwala Municipal Committee, Rescue 1122 and other law enforcement agencies.

Published in Dawn, November 29th, 2025