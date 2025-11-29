Labour leader passes away

OKARA: Comrade Hashmat Ali Khan Lodhi, 82, passed away on Friday after a brief illness.

He was writer, poet and labour leader and Anjman Tarraqi Passand Musanfeen ( Progressive writers) district president and had been hosting the local chapter writers monthly meeting at his mills E Colony residence.

As writer and worker of left ideology, he had served the labour class for more than 60 years. He also worked with Urdu daily Pakistan.

After largely-attended funeral prayers, he was laid to rest at Kot Amir Ali Shah graveyard.

Published in Dawn, November 29th, 2025