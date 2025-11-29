Lesco restores Bahria Town power supply

LAHORE: The Lahore Electric Supply Company (Lesco) restored power supply to various Bahria Town housing projects in the city after the latter’s administration paid all bills amounting to Rs682 million.

“The power supply has been restored to four Bahria town projects including main Bahria Town near Mohlanwal,” confirmed a spokesperson for Lesco while talking to Dawn on Friday.

Power supply to Bahria Town projects was earlier suspended on Thursday evening inviting criticism from the residents who also announced holding a protest demonstration in front of Bahria Town offices after Friday prayers on this issue.

According to Lesco CEO Ramzan Butt, the last date for the payment of bills was Nov 21 that was extended to Nov 23 on the request of Bahria Town officers. After failing to pay, the Bahria Town officials requested for another extension for one day. And till Nov 26, they continued getting extensions.

“Since the final and last date was Nov 27, they instead of paying bills, approached the court reportedly. But before the court decision, we disconnected the power supply to four projects including the main Bahria Town (near Mohlanwal) that alone is to pay over Rs530 million,” Mr Butt explained while talking to Dawn.

