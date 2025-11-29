Disease affecting camels identified

BAHAWALPUR / RAHIM YAR KHAN: The south Punjab livestock secretariat claimed on Friday to have identified the mysterious disease affecting camels in Cholistan.

The secretariat has determined the disease to be hemorrhagic septicemia (Gal Ghotu) caused by the pasteurella multocida bacteria and has said that the affected animals are being treated accordingly.

According to a statement, south Punjab special secretary for livestock Asad Naeem said that the diagnosis of the camels suffering from the disease was carried out at modern laboratories in Lahore and Islamabad during the week.

He said that the samples were collected last week by the livestock field teams from a number of places in the vast Cholistan desert.

Out of the hundreds of affected camels, the south Punjab livestock secretariat had confirmed ten mortalities, however, livestock owners claim 40 of their animals had so far died of the disease.

Mr Naeem said that the field teams in Cholistan were continuing to look for sick camels and were treating them accordingly.

He claimed that around 21,175 camels had been examined so far and 2,332 were confirmed to be affected. Now, he said, as the disease had been identified, the livestock department’s field teams would begin the vaccination process. He said that the department had adequate stocks of vaccine available to treat the camels.

He claimed that during the past 48 hours, there had been no reports of any more deaths by the disease. Gal Ghotu, he said, does not pose a threat of a large-scale epidemic and it does not affect human beings.

Bahawalpur Livestock Director Dr Sabtain Shah told Dawn that the disease had only affected 10pc of the camel population in the Cholistan region.

He said that this bacteria was always present in the throats of cows, buffaloes and other livestock, including camels but it does not usually affect camels. However, he said that during this November, the disease had spread quickly in camels due to a sudden change in weather.

He said that a disease with the same symptoms had also spread among camels in 2015.

Published in Dawn, November 29th, 2025