Drug peddler killed, two cops injured in encounter

BAHAWALPUR: A drug peddler and illegal arms dealer was killed and two police officials, including an Elite Force personnel, suffered injuries in an encounter at Bhutta Chowk in the limits of Saddar police station, Ahmedpur East, on Friday.

According to police sources, on a tip off that drug trafficker and illegal arms dealer Manzoor Darkhan along with his accomplices was busy in illegal business in the area, a Saddar police party encircled him at Bhutta Chowk.

On seeing the police, the drug trafficker and his accomplices opened fire which was retaliated. In the crossfire sub-inspector Iftikhar and Elite Force SI Nazir sustained injuries and were shifted to the THQ Hospital.

As the encounter continued, Manzoor was killed reportedly in firing by his accomplices who managed to escape from the scene.

The police were still in a search for the suspects, who fled the scene, till the filing of this report at night.

Published in Dawn, November 29th, 2025