Bamboo plantation drive in DG Khan

DERA GHAZI KHAN: On the instructions of Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz, a bamboo plantation campaign has been launched in the Dera Ghazi Khan division to increase bamboo production and promote an eco-friendly environment.

Commissioner Ashfaq Ahmed Chaudhry formally inaugurated the campaign by planting a bamboo sapling at the Jinnah Family Park.

The ceremony was attended by Director General of the Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) Qudsia Naz, Director Shahzad Nazir, and other officials.

PHA officials stated that initially 500 bamboo plants will be planted in Jinnah Park, while a further one thousand will be planted at various locations across the city.

Commissioner Ashfaq Ahmed Chaudhry inspected different sections of the park and commended the PHA’s efforts in plantation and renovation. He also issued directives to further improve the city’s green belts and medians.

Published in Dawn, November 29th, 2025