E-Paper | March 06, 2026

Bamboo plantation drive in DG Khan

Our Correspondent Published November 29, 2025
comments
Whatsapp Channel

DERA GHAZI KHAN: On the instructions of Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz, a bamboo plantation campaign has been launched in the Dera Ghazi Khan division to increase bamboo production and promote an eco-friendly environment.

Commissioner Ashfaq Ahmed Chaudhry formally inaugurated the campaign by planting a bamboo sapling at the Jinnah Family Park.

The ceremony was attended by Director General of the Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) Qudsia Naz, Director Shahzad Nazir, and other officials.

PHA officials stated that initially 500 bamboo plants will be planted in Jinnah Park, while a further one thousand will be planted at various locations across the city.

Commissioner Ashfaq Ahmed Chaudhry inspected different sections of the park and commended the PHA’s efforts in plantation and renovation. He also issued directives to further improve the city’s green belts and medians.

Published in Dawn, November 29th, 2025

Newspaper

Read more

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Latest Stories

Opinion

Editorial

Collective wisdom
05 Mar, 2026

Collective wisdom

IN times like these, when war is raging in the neighbourhood, it is important for the state to bring on board all...
Economic impact
Updated 05 Mar, 2026

Economic impact

The Iran-linked instability highlights the fact that Pakistan’s macroeconomic resilience remains fragile.
Shrouds of innocence
05 Mar, 2026

Shrouds of innocence

TWO-and-a-half years of relentless slaughtering of Palestinian children, with complete impunity and in the most...
Regional climbdown
04 Mar, 2026

Regional climbdown

WITH the region in flames, Pakistan must calibrate its foreign policy accordingly; it has to deal with some ...
Burning questions
Updated 04 Mar, 2026

Burning questions

A credible, independent, and time-bound inquiry is now necessary after the US Consulate protest ended in gruesome bloodshed.
Governance failure
04 Mar, 2026

Governance failure

BENEATH Lahore’s signal-free corridors and road infrastructure lies a darker truth: crumbling sewerage lines,...
Dawn News English
Subscribe