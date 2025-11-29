E-Paper | March 06, 2026

Vlogger’s father kidnap case: Families of four men killed in Muzaffargarh ‘encounter’ seek justice

Imran Gabol Published November 29, 2025
This file photo shows two police officers stationed with their weapons. — AFP/File photo
This file photo shows two police officers stationed with their weapons. — AFP/File photo
comments
Whatsapp Channel

LAHORE: Families of the four young men killed in a police encounter in Muzaffargarh last week have demanded justice and alleged that their relatives were executed in a staged operation linked to the kidnapping of a vlogger’s father.

Police claimed that four suspects Naveed, Jamshaid, Muddassir and Saleem were gunned down during a raid in the Thal desert on Nov 22.

The operation was launched to recover Sadiq Hussain Malana, father of TikToker Muhammad Shehzad Malana, popularly known as Vella Munda.

Malana had been abducted from his home in Chowk Munda on Nov 16, while his son and daughter-in-law were in Saudi Arabia to perform Umrah.

Muzaffargarh DPO rejects allegations

Appealing on social media from abroad, Vella Munda had urged the chief minister to ensure his father’s safe recovery and pleaded with the kidnappers to release him. Police later conducted an operation to recover Malana and killed the four young men during an encounter, while one suspect managed to escape.

However, relatives of Saleem and Jamshaid accused police of staging a “fake encounter”. They claimed the men were arrested earlier and then killed in custody.

The families alleged that Kot Addu city and Chowk Sarwar Shaheed police stations’ SHOs were involved in the killing, and demanded a judicial commission to investigate the incident.

At a press conference on Friday, Muzaffargarh District Police Officer (DPO) Syed Ghazanfar Shah rejected the allegations, insisting the suspects were killed in self-defence after they opened fire on police.

He said the kidnappers had demanded Rs50 million ransom and were found in possession of a hand grenade. He further claimed the police had evidence of their links with banned organisations.

The DPO also presented three men who had recently been rescued from the Katcha area after being kidnapped by dacoits. He said the operation was part of the ongoing efforts to curb abductions in the region.

He said the families were levelling allegations to protect other accomplices of the kidnappers. He said the police would continue operations to arrest the remaining suspects.

Published in Dawn, November 29th, 2025

Pakistan

Imran Gabol is a Lahore-based reporter for Dawn with over a decade of experience in journalism. He covers politics, climate change, human rights, education, and metropolitan affairs. He can be found on X at @gabolizm.

Imran Gabol

Read more

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Latest Stories

Opinion

Editorial

Collective wisdom
05 Mar, 2026

Collective wisdom

IN times like these, when war is raging in the neighbourhood, it is important for the state to bring on board all...
Economic impact
Updated 05 Mar, 2026

Economic impact

The Iran-linked instability highlights the fact that Pakistan’s macroeconomic resilience remains fragile.
Shrouds of innocence
05 Mar, 2026

Shrouds of innocence

TWO-and-a-half years of relentless slaughtering of Palestinian children, with complete impunity and in the most...
Regional climbdown
04 Mar, 2026

Regional climbdown

WITH the region in flames, Pakistan must calibrate its foreign policy accordingly; it has to deal with some ...
Burning questions
Updated 04 Mar, 2026

Burning questions

A credible, independent, and time-bound inquiry is now necessary after the US Consulate protest ended in gruesome bloodshed.
Governance failure
04 Mar, 2026

Governance failure

BENEATH Lahore’s signal-free corridors and road infrastructure lies a darker truth: crumbling sewerage lines,...
Dawn News English
Subscribe