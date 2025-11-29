12 booked a week after ‘killing’ Indian nilgai

BAHAWALNAGAR: The Haroonabad police on Friday registered a case against 12 people for allegedly hunting, torturing and killing an Indian nilgai a week after the incident.

The FIR registered with the Saddar police on the complaint of Senior Wildlife Ranger Seemab Fatima said that On November 20, a four-member team of the Haroonabad wildlife rangers received a tip-off regarding the unlawful hunting of a nilgai near Chak 38/3R.

On reaching the spot, they saw that 12 armed persons were chasing, tiring, and injuring the animal with sticks. Upon seeing the team, they escaped, leaving the

animal in a miserable condition, which died as the team was taking it into their custody, it added.

According to wildlife sources, the nilgai crossed the Indian border around ten days ago and spent two to three days roaming around several villages along the border.

The hungry animal would enter people’s fields, ruin the crops and run away. However, despite receiving timely information from the public, the wildlife team did not act quickly despite several posts on social media about the animal’s activity making rounds for days.

Regarding the delay, Wildlife Rangers Assistant Chief Samiullah told Dawn that a complaint was submitted at the Saddar police station on the night of November 20, naming the people involved, however the police deliberately delayed the registration of the FIR.

The police said that they had to ‘manage their target’ and would register an FIR after Nov 25.

The police spokesperson did not respond to the query about the delay in registering the FIR, however, he said that no arrest had been made so far in the case.

Published in Dawn, November 29th, 2025