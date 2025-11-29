E-Paper | March 06, 2026

Jail term, fine for drug peddler

Our Correspondent Published November 29, 2025
CHINIOT: Additional District and Sessions Judge Muhammad Qamar Zaman Bhatti on Friday awarded five-year imprisonment along with a fine of Rs50,000 to a drug peddler.

According to the prosecution, Mudasar Ali was arrested with 700 grams of charas last year in the city police station area.

DEAD CHICKEN: A Punjab Food Authority (PFA) team seized 400kg of dead chicken from a motorcycle rickshaw in Chak 142-JB on Friday.

Rickshaw driver was identified as Umair Ali.

Published in Dawn, November 29th, 2025

