PA speaker defends legislature’s performance

LAHORE: Punjab Assembly Speaker Malik Muhammad Ahmad Khan on Friday defended the provincial legislature’s performance, declaring that the assembly had achieved a “record legislative output” in the last two parliamentary years.

At a press conference, he said he could state with pride that no previous term had passed as many laws and that the Public Accounts Committee had worked more vigorously than at any time since 1985.

According to him, the assembly committees’ effectiveness was evident from the way officials responded to summons and how their actions began yielding results.

He highlighted the Suthra Punjab project as one of the government’s major successes, calling it a unique and comprehensive sanitation initiative that was making visible improvements across the province.

He also credited the Crime Control Department (CCD) for contributing to what he described as an exemplary law-and-order situation in Punjab.

The speaker appreciated MPA Amjad Ali Javed for pushing the assembly to address the severe health risks faced by marble-cutting workers, many of whom, he noted, died before the age of 45. He said the issue had been taken up proactively by the relevant committee.

In what he called an unusual display of unity, Khan said around 81 lawmakers from the PTI, PML-N, PPP, PML-Q and the Istehkam-i-Pakistan Party supported the move to grant constitutional protection to local governments.

He argued that the public wanted ease and dignity in daily life rather than dysfunctional governance or environments marked by terrorism and overflowing sewage.

He questioned whether lawmakers drawing large salaries intended to solve problems or merely turn the assembly into a protest venue.

Reflecting on his decades-long political experience, including the eras of Ziaul Haq and Pervez Musharraf, the speaker described the assembly as an institution he had always respected. He urged legislators not to degrade it through abusive behaviour, asserting that the House deserved respect because it safeguarded public rights and allowed robust questioning.

Addressing questions about the treatment of the PTI founder in custody, Khan dismissed rumours and maintained that all procedures were strictly in line with the jail manual — the same rules that governed the incarceration of Nawaz Sharif, Maryam Nawaz, Asif Ali Zardari, Shehbaz Sharif and Hamza.

He warned that those who created chaos outside prisons or attacked state institutions would face legal consequences, calling such actions crime against national security. If relatives of detainees caused disorder outside jails, authorities were obligated to respond according to regulations, he added.

He praised Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz for improving sanitation, saying millions in rural areas had lived for decades in filth, mud and open sewage. This, he said, was unbearable and demanded long-overdue reforms.

The speaker said that accountability must take place within the assembly, though he claimed the opposition was resisting this system. He insisted that good governance, anti-corruption measures and transparency could only be achieved through a strong Parliament.

Recalling past periods of political victimisation, he said many businesses were forced to close when his party sat in opposition due to NAB and FIA pressures. A productive dialogue between the government and opposition, he stressed, was crucial.

He defended Nawaz’s recent comments, saying the former prime minister merely highlighted economic progress under his tenure — including tackling power shortages and expanding CPEC — and never called for extreme punitive measures.

Khan reiterated his commitment to securing constitutional protection for district governments and emphasised that ministers must answer questions in the assembly.

He concluded by warning that ordinary people were suffering due to widespread sale of adulterated food and unsafe products in rural markets, urging the state to ensure citizens’ basic right to live safely.

Published in Dawn, November 29th, 2025