Suspect caught in ‘encounter’ injured by accomplices during police raid

ISLAMABAD: A suspect arrested by the capital police in an encounter three days ago was injured in another encounter during a raid at his hideout to arrest his accomplices.

Over the incident, a case has been registered at the Golra police station in response to a complaint lodged by a sub-inspector.

During the interrogation, the suspect disclosed the location of a hideout in Mohalla Mirza that was used by him and his accomplices. The hideout was used for drug storage and peddling. The suspect offered his assistance to the police in the arrest of his accomplices and the recovery of drugs.

In response, a nine-member police team, including a policewoman, armed with SMGs was constituted. Taking the handcuffed suspect along, the team moved to the locality for a raid, said the FIR.

After reaching the area, the suspect pointed to a house as their hideout. In the meantime, two persons came out of the house and seeing their accomplice in police custody opened indiscriminate fire on the police, according to the FIR.

The police team took cover on the ground to shield themselves from gunfire, but the suspect in their custody was shot and fell to the ground. The two gunmen fled the scene. Later, the injured was shifted to hospital where he was kept under observation of doctors. However, the hideout was not searched for the recovery of narcotics.

The suspect and one of his accomplices were arrested after an encounter near Golra Station Road on Monday. Over the encounter, a case was also registered at the Golra police station.

According to the FIR, an eight-member police team had set up a picket on the road where they spotted three persons riding a motorcycle coming from Bani Stop side at a high speed. On suspicion, the police signaled them to stop. Due to the high speed, the motorcycle slipped and the riders fell on the road. They then started firing on the police and escaped into the nearby area.

The FIR claimed that one of the three bike riders sustained a bullet injury during the firing by his accomplices and was overpowered and caught by the police. The two other suspects ran to nearby streets and one of them (the suspect injured in the fresh encounter) was also arrested when he was busy in changing the magazine of his pistol. The police recovered weapons and drugs from the two suspects, said the FIR.

Published in Dawn, November 29th, 2025