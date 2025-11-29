BISP to impart skills training for women economic empowerment

RAWALPINDI: Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) has decided to impart skills training for women economic empowerment and in this regard, it will start collaboration with Hands Welfare Foundation.

BISP Chairperson Senator Rubina Khalid, along with Benazir Hunarmand Programme team, met with Chairman, Hands Welfare Foundation Dr Shaikh Tanveer Ahmed and Adviser Networking and Donor Relations, Hands, Sumera Javeed, at the BISP Headquarters on Friday.

The meeting focused on exploring potential collaboration for skills training and employment opportunities for BISP beneficiaries under the Benazir Hunarmand Programme. Discussions also covered broader areas of cooperation, including health, education, public–private partnerships and women’s self employment.

Senator Rubina Khalid expressed strong interest in introducing specialised skill development initiatives for beneficiaries in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, particularly in the healthcare sector, including training of caregivers and nannies, as well as artisan and craft-based skills.

She emphasised the importance of high-quality training, artisan workshops, product finishing and professional packaging, noting that BHP is committed to improving the economic well-being of BISP families.

Both sides agreed to move forward with a meaningful partnership aimed at enhancing the welfare and economic empowerment of women, and expressed their commitment to continue working together for sustainable impact.

Published in Dawn, November 29th, 2025