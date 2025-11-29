People-to-people contacts help deepen multilateral cooperation: Gilani

ISLAMABAD: Ambassadors of Algeria and Germany separately called on Senate Chairman Syed Yousuf Raza Gilani at the Parliament House on Friday.

In his meeting with Algerian Ambassador Brahim Romani, the Senate chairman expressed appreciation for the country’s active participation in the Inter-Parliamentary Speakers’ Conference (ISC). He noted that the presence of the Algerian delegation reflected the deep-rooted friendship, mutual respect and shared principles that have long shaped Pakistan-Algeria relations.

The meeting concluded with a reaffirmation of mutual respect, shared commitment and a collective resolve to further strengthen the longstanding partnership.

Later, in meeting with German Ambassador Ina Lepel, the Senate chairman called for strengthening bilateral cooperation across parliamentary, economic, developmental and people-to-people domains.

German, Algerian ambassadors call on Senate chairman

He emphasised that Pakistan attached great importance to its longstanding relations with Germany, particularly in the realm of parliamentary diplomacy, economic areas and defence sides.

He encouraged the early formation of the Bundestag’s Parliamentary Friendship Group on Pakistan, noting that Pakistan already had an active parliamentary friendship group on Germany.

Mr Gilani highlighted climate change as a shared priority and underscored the importance of climate and energy partnership between the two sides.

He also called for enhanced cooperation in technical and vocational training, noting that Pakistani graduates could become valuable contributors to the German labour market.

Referring to the bilateral trade volume, Mr Gilani highlighted the significant potential for further expansion of trade relations.

Mr Gilani expressed satisfaction over the growing number of Pakistani students in Germany and underlined Pakistan’s expectation for the early completion of the German-sponsored Afghan relocation programme.

The German ambassador also expressed sympathies and solidarity with Pakistan on the recent terrorist incident in Islamabad in which several people lost their lives and many got injured.

Algerian envoy discusses trade prospects

The Ambassador of Algeria to Pakistan, Brahim Romani, on Friday stressed to further enhance the bilateral trade between the two countries.

He urged Pakistani businessmen to take full advantage of the liberal economic policies of Algeria, emphasising his country’s keen interest in enhancing trade and economic cooperation with Pakistan.

He highlighted that Pakistan and Algeria signed a bilateral trade agreement in February 2023, and both countries have witnessed consistent growth in trade over the years.

The Algerian ambassador visited the Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (RCCI) and held an interactive session with the business community.

RCCI President Usman Shaukat briefed the ambassador on the Chamber’s ongoing initiatives and activities.

He said there is vast potential to expand bilateral trade in sectors such as energy, pharmaceuticals, and textiles.

Highlighting the Government of Pakistan’s ‘Look Africa Policy’, the president said that RCCI is actively contributing to this vision.

He mentioned that RCCI recently organised an Africa Business Forum, where ambassadors from various African countries, including Algeria, delivered presentations.

He added that Africa offers numerous opportunities for Pakistan due to its rich natural resources, promising investment climate, and a large young population. Under the Look Africa Plan, Pakistan is exploring preferential trade agreements with major African trading blocs, he added.

Both sides expressed a strong desire to further enhance trade, investment, and cultural cooperation.

The meeting also discussed matters related to bilateral relations, investment opportunities, trade facilitation, cultural and tourism exchange, diplomatic cooperation, and broader economic development.

Published in Dawn, November 29th, 2025