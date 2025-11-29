Pakistan Post’s sports gala

RAWALPINDI: Pakistan Post has decided to organise sports galas at circle level across the country to promote healthy activities among employees.

In this regard, Deputy Postmaster General Northern Punjab Farhan Ali Mirza inaugurated the sports gala at Gordon College in North Punjab Circle on Friday, says a press release.

Various indoor games including badminton, tennis, carom and chess were held in the first phase. Outdoor games like cricket, volleyball, tug of war and other fun games will be held on Sunday.

