Naqvi orders CDA to complete three ongoing road projects by Dec-end

ISLAMABAD: Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi on Friday reviewed the progress of work on various development projects in the capital.

The minister chaired a meeting at the CDA headquarters on Thursday night after watching the Pakistan-Sri Lanka match at Rawalpindi Stadium. After chairing the meeting, he visited three ongoing projects - Shaheen Chowk, T-Chowk flyover and Faizabad interchange.

Sources said during the visit to the road project sites, he directed the CDA to further expedite the work. As per the PC-I, these projects are supposed to be completed in March-April; however, due to the speedy work all these projects are near completion.

Sources said Mr Naqvi was briefed by the CDA chairman and member engineering that 80pc work on T-Chowk flyover and 65pc work on Shaheen Chowk had been completed. Similarly, he also inspected ongoing expansion of loops of Faizabad interchange, where around 70pc work is completed.

Also asks about pending expansion of Margalla Avenue from GT Road to motorway

The sources said that the minister also directed the CDA to expand a loop, being used for traffic coming from Murree side. He directed the CDA to complete these projects by the end of next month.

During the inspection of the projects, the minster also asked about pending expansion of Margalla Avenue from GT Road to Peshawar Motorway. The sources said he directed the CDA to initiate the project too.

Earlier, during his visit to CDA headquarters, the CDA management had lined up a number of proposals and projects. These included construction of a cricket stadium near D-12 at the foothills of Margalla, Kashmir Chowk underpass, construction of five-star hotels, a new convention centre, and overhauling of service roads along the Expressway with development of commercial areas on its right of way. The sources said that planning wing of the CDA gave a presentation to the minister, stating that as a pilot project, mix-use commercial areas can be developed along the Expressway in two kilometre areas. However, sources said no further discussion took place as the minister due to some urgency ended the meeting, directing the CDA to make progress on all tasks assigned to them.

He said that soon he would chair another meeting to discuss all these issues and also ordered the CDA to take steps for removing illegal construction on state land.

An officer of the CDA said that for earmarking commercial areas after reducing right of way of the Expressway, there will be a need to make an amendment to the master plan of Islamabad. Some officials are opposing this move by stating that right of way of the Expressway was serving as air corridor for Islamabad while those in favour of the project have been stating that illegal construction, encroachments and even growth of unauthorised graveyards in this area were eating up the right of way. Therefore, instead of illegal occupation, the areas should be brought under proper utilisation.

