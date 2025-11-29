Two killed as car plunges into ravine off KKH

SHANGLA: Two persons were killed after a Mazda car plunged into a ravine off Karakoram Highway in the Lahore Nullah area of Bisham tehsil here on Friday morning.

Rasool Khan Sharif, spokesperson for Rescue 1122, told Dawn that the car was on its way from Kohistan when it plunged into a ravine in the Lahore Nullah area of Bisham.

He said that two persons were aboard the car who died on the spot. The Rescue 1122 spokesperson said that both the bodies were retrieved and shifted to the tehsil headquarters hospital, Bisham.

The deceased were identified as Muhammad Aslam Khan of Paracha town and Arif Shah of Darband district Mansehra. He said the bodies were later handed over to their heirs after fulfilling the medico-legal procedure at the hospital.

WOMAN SENT TO DARUL AMAN: The district police have sent a woman to Darul Aman after her video went viral on TikTok. She had approached the local police in Puran tehsil for her safety and sought arrest of the suspect.

The Aloch police station’s SHO Khurshid Ali told Dawn that the woman contacted the police station stating that her life was at risk and that her family was plotting to kill her.

“We sent a team to the area and brought the complainant woman to the police station where her statement was recorded,” the SHO said.

He further said that the woman told police that a man identified as Usman Ali had made a video with her and uploaded it on TikTok, prompting her family’s anger.

She said in the statement that her family might kill her therefore she had requested for police protection.

According to SHO Khurshid Ali, the woman was produced before the magistrate on duty (MOD) in the Chakesar courts, where on the MOD’s order she was shifted to Darul Aman in Swat.

The SHO said they had sent the case to the cyber crime wing of National Cyber Crime Investigation Agency.

The SHO further said that the woman was married in a Puran village but had filed a case for divorce in a court over some domestic issues.

Published in Dawn, November 29th, 2025