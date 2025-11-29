Campaign launched in Swabi to settle blood feuds

SWABI: The Swabi Action Committee (SAC) comprising politicians, jirga members, philanthropists, lawyers, social workers, religious figures, intellectuals and peace-mongers have started a campaign on Friday for peaceful settlement of blood feuds here in the district in a bid to save precious lives and resources and provide a healthy environment to the youngsters to prosper in diverse fields.

The organisers said that the campaign commenced from Managi village in Razaar tehsil as the locals had been involved in more than 22 blood feuds and never missed an opportunity to target each other. As a result invaluable time and resources were being wasted and most importantly, the future of children had become bleak as they remained deprived of education.

They declared: “Peace remains our singular focus and mission to be accomplished.”

It was unanimously decided a day before the campaign began that all the campaigners would fast on the day they visited Managi village, to avoid burdening the host and to stay focused on the fundamental issue.

Action committee takes up task for social harmony

They said that they would beg and appeal to the people to stop killing each other because violence breeds violence and war is not solution to any dispute and every blood feuds was finally settled on the table.

Wearing white caps, they are spreading message of peace, advocating for peaceful settlement of blood rivalries and by giving up barbaric practice of killing each other to make the life prosperous and happy.

The campaigners passed through various local hujras (common guest houses), streets of the village and finally settled in the main mosque of the village where the elders and youngsters of the village gathered. They participants were told that in fighting precious lives and resources were lost, but no one benefitted.

Salim Khan advocate, SAC’s spokesperson and former provincial general secretary of Awami National Party (ANP) said that the campaigners visited the village that had been badly crippled by the continued blood feuds. They felt that there was an urgent need to educate the people, especially those who were locked in dangerous rivalries to seek settlement of the disputes through negotiation of jirga members.

“This campaign would continue and the campaigners would go from village to village to convince people to bury the menace blood feuds,” he said.

All the SAC members and the locals pledged that they would use all their energy and power for peace in the district.

Published in Dawn, November 29th, 2025