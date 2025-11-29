Inter-district under-16 games inaugurated in Jamrud

KHYBER / D I KHAN: The directorate of sports for the merged tribal districts inaugurated inter-district under-16 merged areas games at the Jamrud Sports Complex on Friday.

Scores of young players from three tehsils of Khyber will compete in different games during the sports gala as the directorate of sports for merged districts has announced to provide all sporting gears to the participating teams and individual players.

The successful teams and players from Khyber would then compete with rival teams from other tribal districts.

Speaking at the inaugural ceremony, deputy director sports of the merged districts Zahirullah said that the purpose of organising these games was to attract young tribal players towards constructive and healthy activities in order to stop them from indulging in negative activities such as drugs.

He said that engaging youth in such activities besides physical exercise was aimed at their character building and inculcating discipline, tolerance, team work and self confidence among the tribal youth. He said that the event would provide an environment of healthy competition along with promoting mutual harmony and respect for each other.

TENT PEGGING CHAMPIONSHIP: The district administration in collaboration with the sports department has announced grand “Dera Phulhan Da Sehra Tent-pegging Championship-2025,” a traditional event showcasing the region’s cultural heritage.

The championship will be held on 29th and 30th of November here at the Mela Ground, Ratta Kalachi Sports Complex.

According to the administration renowned riders and tent-pegging players from across the country will demonstrate their skills in the event.

