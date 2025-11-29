Court allows NAB to attach properties of money laundering suspect

PESHAWAR: An accountability court here has allowed the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) to provisionally attach properties under the anti-money laundering law of a man allegedly involved in the Rs643.7 million illegal phosphate mining in the Kakul guzara forests in Abbottabad.

Judge Mohammad Hamid Mughal directed senior investigation officer of the NAB Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Inayatullah to carry out the attachment of movable and immovable properties, mentioned in a list provided by the bureau, in accordance with the law, rules and SOPs.

He was also told to prodice a monthly report on it in line with Section 8(5) of the Anti-Money Laundering Act, 2010.

Special prosecutor of the NAB Habibullah Baig and Inayatullah had filed an application with the court for property attachment.

IO claims suspect made assets through illegal mining

Mr Inayatullah said during investigation, he collected considerable material substantiating the involvement of suspect Zar Gul, a resident of Abbottabad, in the offence of money laundering as defined under Section 3 of the AML Act.

He added that the investigation revealed that the suspect was the main character behind the illegal mining in Kakul guzara forests from where he excavated more than 141,869 metric tons phosphate amounting to Rs643.7 million, which was also an offence under the National Accountability Ordinance, 1999.

The IO claimed that the investigation revealed that the accused had acquired several properties and assets through crime proceeds.

He also produced a list of properties allegedly belonging to the suspect, including three vehicles and eight “landed” properties.

Mr Inayat added that those properties were liable to be forfeited under Section 4 of the AML Act and at present to be provisionally attached in accordance with section 8(1) of the Act as there was imminent risk of their alienation, concealment or transfer.

He requested the court to allow him to provisionally attach those properties and assets.

“At this stage, the prayer of the investigation officer appears to be genuine. Hence, permission, as required under Section 8(1) of the Act, is hereby granted to the applicant for the provisional attachment of the above mentioned properties and assets,” the court declared.

Published in Dawn, November 29th, 2025