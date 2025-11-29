Citizens warned against posting ‘unethical’ material on social media

LOWER DIR: The district police has warned citizens against posting obscene videos, abusive language and inappropriate comments on social media, saying that legal action will be taken against those involved in such activity.

Officials said that DPO Taimur Khan had issued clear instructions aimed at promoting a safe and respectful online environment, noting that maintaining digital decency was a shared responsibility.

The police urged the public to refrain from using foul language, sharing of unethical content or posting offensive remarks, warning violators would face action under the law.

According to officials, police teams carried out a district-wide campaign against indecent stickers, tinted glasses, unusual number plates and other violations. Several vehicles were inspected and illegal items were removed on the spot, followed by legal proceedings.

Meanwhile, in line with the DPO’s directive to curb the display of firearms, the Chakdara police arrested two suspects who had uploaded videos on the social media while brandishing weapons. Police also recovered two pistols from their possession and registered a case against them.

Police in Ouch also arrested a man accused of aerial firing twice during the daytime in a local bazaar.

The suspect later confessed to the act in a video statement and was put behind bars.

In another operation, the Ouch police arrested Imran Ali of Ouch and recovered a pistol, magazines and four rounds from his possession. A case has been registered and investigation is under way.

A police spokesperson said there would be zero tolerance for the display of arms and strict action would continue against violators.

Published in Dawn, November 29th, 2025