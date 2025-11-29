ANP activist shot dead in Swabi

SWABI: Gunmen killed senior activist of the Awami National Party Muneer Shah in Muneri Payan village here on Friday night.

He and his team, known for wearing red while providing security umbrellas to senior party leaders, performed that during the visit of provincial president Mian Iftikhar Hussain on Friday.

Swabi city SHO Saifullah said police had collected evidence and started an investigation.

ANP district general secretary Nawabzada said party leaders met district police officials and highlighted their concern over the murder.

He claimed that Shah and his family had no enmity.

ANP provincial president Mian Iftikhar Hussain and general secretary Hussain Shah Yousafzai condemned the murder and demanded exemplary punishment.

In a joint statement, they insisted that ANP leaders and workers were repeatedly targeted for advocating for Pakhtun rights.

The ANP leaders said the province was in the grip of unrest but authorities didn’t listen to their concerns about it.

“The government and law-enforcement agencies should investigate the incident and ensure severe punishment of those responsible,” said Mr Hussain.

Meanwhile, a 45-year-old man was killed here over an old enmity on Saturday, said police.

Police identified the deceased as Fahim Khan of Gulu Dheri village and said the gunmen fled after the murder.

ASI INJURED: An assistant sub-inspector was critically injured in a firing incident at a bargain centre in the front of Chota Lahor Tehsil Judicial Complex here on Friday.

Police spokesman Liaqat Ali said that injured ASI, Saddam Khan, was shifted to Bacha Khan Teaching Hospital Shahmansoor.

The ASI was later referred to Lady Reading Hospital in Peshawar.

He told police that he was attacked by Bilal Khan and Yasir Khan after verbal alteration on an issue.

QUADRUPLETS BORN: A woman gave birth to four babies at the Bacha Khan Teaching Hospital here.

In a statement issued here on Friday, the hospital’s media wing said the newborns, including two boys and two girls, were kept in the 46-bed Neonatal Intensive Care Unit that was established by Unicef last year.

It said the mother and children were in good health and had been discharged from the hospital.

