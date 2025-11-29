Relocation of line depts’ offices to S. Waziristan ordered

SOUTH WAZIRISTAN: Upper South Waziristan deputy commissioner Asmatullah Wazir on Friday directed the heads of line departments, who have shifted their offices to Dera Ismail Khan without seeking mandatory administrative approval, to return to their original locations within a week.

Terming the practice highly irresponsible, the DC said such acts had severely disrupted governance mechanisms, weakened interdepartmental coordination, and hindered the timely resolution of public grievances.

According to an order issued from the DC office, a number of officers had quietly begun operating from DI Khan rather than their designated stations in Upper South Waziristan.

The DC noted that this practice held no legal justification, and had resulted in a vacuum in administrative functioning. He said that in a district as sensitive and strategically significant as Upper South Waziristan, the physical presence of officers was essential for maintaining law and order, monitoring development schemes, supervising service delivery, and addressing public issues on time.

Mr Wazir underscored that the absence of officers from their original stations had caused delays in official work, confusion among the public, and breakdowns in coordination between various departments.

He warned that the district administration would no longer tolerate such ‘unauthorised’ shifting of offices, and that strict compliance was expected from all government functionaries.

The directive states that all departments must restore their offices to their original locations within one week, without exception.

The DC reminded the officers that relocating district-level offices outside district boundaries was a clear violation of administrative protocols, and had contributed to public dissatisfaction and unnecessary bureaucratic delays.

In addition, the deputy commissioner made it mandatory for all officers to obtain prior written approval before leaving the district or attending meetings outside Upper South Waziristan.

He noted that several officers had previously travelled outside the district without informing or seeking approval from the competent authority — a practice he said had resulted in disruptions in public service delivery and created difficulties for citizens seeking departmental assistance.

“Any officer found disregarding these instructions will face disciplinary and legal action,” he warned.

DC emphasised that the people of Upper South Waziristan deserved efficient, accessible, and timely administrative services. For this, he said, the active presence of all government departments within the district was essential and non-negotiable.

Local elders and members of civil society have welcomed the DC’s decision, calling it an important step towards ensuring effective governance in the district.

They said residents had long complained about the inconvenience caused by government offices operating from outside the district, which forced citizens to travel long distances for basic official work.

Published in Dawn, November 29th, 2025