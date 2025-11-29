E-Paper | March 06, 2026

Govt urged to fill vacant posts of teachers in Tanawal

A Correspondent Published November 29, 2025
MANSEHRA: Local body representatives on Friday urged the government to address shortage of teachers in schools in the upper parts of the Tanawal belt here.

“Shortage of male and female teachers in Tanawal is affecting education of both boys and girls,” Mohammad Naveed Tanoli, Terhari village council chairman, told reporters in Pulrah.

Accompanied by villagers and other LG representatives, he said they had repeatedly taken up the issue of staff shortages with district education officers (male and female) and local lawmakers, requesting them to fill vacant posts in primary, middle and high schools across upper Tanawal, but to no avail.

“Only four teachers are running the entire government high school, Kalwal,” Mr Tanoli regretted.

“If the vacant posts are not filled swiftly, we will launch a protest for our rights,” he said.

BUTCHERS ARRESTED: The Balakot tehsil administration on Friday arrested several butchers for slaughtering animals in unhygienic conditions at their shops instead of the government slaughterhouse, built at a cost of over Rs10 million.

Talking to reporters, assistant commissioner Hasrat Khan said the government had established the slaughterhouse to ensure safe meat processing in a pollution-free environment in the city and its suburbs.

“I paid surprise visits during the early hours after receiving complaints that lean and injured buffaloes, bulls and cows were being slaughtered, posing serious health risks. During inspections, we found that almost all butchers in the city and suburbs were slaughtering animals in extremely unhygienic conditions at their shops,” Mr Khan said.

Published in Dawn, November 29th, 2025

