Peanut festival draws large crowds in Attock

A Correspondent Published November 29, 2025
TAXILA: The 10th Peanut Festival in Attock attracted a large number of agriculture enthusiasts, organic food lovers and farmers on Friday.

The annual event served as a vibrant platform to celebrate rural heritage, promote modern agricultural practices and showcase value-added products from the Potohar region.

To mark the International Peanut Day, Ghazi Barotha Taraqiati Idara (GBTI) organised the festival in collaboration with the District Agriculture department, Agri Tourism Development Corporation of Pakistan and NRSP. The festival featured stalls of peanuts, beans, organic produce, traditional food items and modern farm technologies.

Visitors flocked to the organic food displays, reflecting a rising trend of healthier and more environmentally conscious eating habits.

Speaking at the event, agricultural experts said festivals like these not only support farmer-to-consumer engagement but also help preserve cultural traditions that are deeply rooted in rural life.

They noted that such events play a crucial role in shaping both individual and collective identities by showcasing local heritage and strengthening community bonds.

They said agri-tourism, an emerging trend in Pakistan’s rural economy, holds immense potential to boost income generation, create jobs and promote sustainable development.

Published in Dawn, November 29th, 2025

