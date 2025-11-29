PTI vows to take ‘constitutional battle’ to people

PESHAWAR: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa chief minister’s special assistant on information Shafi Jan on Friday said with all peaceful and constitutional options blocked to meet party’s founder PTI Imran Khan in jail, the party will now take the case directly to the people.

In a statement issued from his office, Mr Jan said that the chief minister’s symbolic overnight sit-in outside the Adiala jail in Rawalpindi after being denied a meeting with Mr Khan for the eighth time, had exposed the Punjab government’s brazen disregard for constitutional rights and democratic norms.

“The coordinated behaviour of the federal and Punjab governments signals a shift toward authoritarianism rather than democratic governance,” he said, adding that ‘with all peaceful and constitutional options blocked, PTI will now take the case directly to the people of Pakistan and place the facts before the public.’

The CM aide said that after spending the entire night outside the jail, Chief Minister Mohammad Sohail Afridi proceeded to meet the chief justice Islamabad High Court to raise the issue of repeated and unlawful obstruction of the law.

He said that no one, including Mr Khan’s family, was being allowed to meet him since October 27, a situation Mr Jan described as deeply troubling and indicative of a deliberate policy of isolation.

He said Mr Afridi tried every constitutional, legal and democratic way to meet the PTI founder, yet the Adiala prison administration and the Punjab government behaved as though they were above the law.

Responding to federal information minister Atta Tarar’s statement, Mr Jan said Tarar’s remarks were fabricated, misleading and devoid of legal merit.

“The chief minister’s demand to meet Imran Khan is a constitutionally protected right. Calling it illegal is either a sign of ignorance or a deliberate attempt to mislead the nation,” he said.

He added that before levelling baseless accusations against the KP chief minister, Atta Tarar should explain the IMF’s reported Rs5,300 billion corruption figures, and the federal government should focus on clearing the dues owed to KP instead of engaging in political theatrics.

Published in Dawn, November 29th, 2025