22 terrorists killed in Dera operation

PESHAWAR/LAKKI MARWAT: Twenty-two terrorists were killed in exchange of fire with security forces in Dera Ismail Khan, the military’s media wing said.

An official statement issued by Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) on Thursday said that the militants were killed in an operation carried out after receving information about presence of terrorists belonging to, what ISPR said ‘Indian proxy’.

It said that the security forces effectively engaged the terrorists and after an intense fire exchange, killed 22 of them.

The official statement said that a sanitisation operation was being conducted to eliminate any other terrorist in the area. The relentless counter-terrorism campaign by the security forces and law enforcement agencies would continue at full pace to wipe out the menace of foreign-sponsored and supported terrorism from the country, it added.

Meanwhile, two policemen were injured in a quadcopter strike on a police post in Shaikh Landak area of Lakki Marwat within the limits of Havaid police station on Thursday.

A police official said that the aerial strike was carried out by the Ftna-al-Khwarij terrorists.

He said that a quadcopter dropped explosives on the police post, inflicting injuries to two cops identified as constables Aslam Shah and Ismail Khan.

He said the wounded policemen were moved to the District Headquarters Hospital while a large police contingent reached the area and launched a search for terrorists.

Published in Dawn, November 28th, 2025