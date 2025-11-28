E-Paper | March 05, 2026

22 terrorists killed in Dera operation

Dawn Report Published November 28, 2025
comments
Whatsapp Channel

PESHAWAR/LAKKI MARWAT: Twenty-two terrorists were killed in exchange of fire with security forces in Dera Ismail Khan, the military’s media wing said.

An official statement issued by Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) on Thursday said that the militants were killed in an operation carried out after receving information about presence of terrorists belonging to, what ISPR said ‘Indian proxy’.

It said that the security forces effectively engaged the terrorists and after an intense fire exchange, killed 22 of them.

The official statement said that a sanitisation operation was being conducted to eliminate any other terrorist in the area. The relentless counter-terrorism campaign by the security forces and law enforcement agencies would continue at full pace to wipe out the menace of foreign-sponsored and supported terrorism from the country, it added.

Meanwhile, two policemen were injured in a quadcopter strike on a police post in Shaikh Landak area of Lakki Marwat within the limits of Havaid police station on Thursday.

A police official said that the aerial strike was carried out by the Ftna-al-Khwarij terrorists.

He said that a quadcopter dropped explosives on the police post, inflicting injuries to two cops identified as constables Aslam Shah and Ismail Khan.

He said the wounded policemen were moved to the District Headquarters Hospital while a large police contingent reached the area and launched a search for terrorists.

Published in Dawn, November 28th, 2025

Newspaper

Read more

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Latest Stories

Opinion

Editorial

Collective wisdom
05 Mar, 2026

Collective wisdom

IN times like these, when war is raging in the neighbourhood, it is important for the state to bring on board all...
Economic impact
Updated 05 Mar, 2026

Economic impact

The Iran-linked instability highlights the fact that Pakistan’s macroeconomic resilience remains fragile.
Shrouds of innocence
05 Mar, 2026

Shrouds of innocence

TWO-and-a-half years of relentless slaughtering of Palestinian children, with complete impunity and in the most...
Regional climbdown
04 Mar, 2026

Regional climbdown

WITH the region in flames, Pakistan must calibrate its foreign policy accordingly; it has to deal with some ...
Burning questions
Updated 04 Mar, 2026

Burning questions

A credible, independent, and time-bound inquiry is now necessary after the US Consulate protest ended in gruesome bloodshed.
Governance failure
04 Mar, 2026

Governance failure

BENEATH Lahore’s signal-free corridors and road infrastructure lies a darker truth: crumbling sewerage lines,...
Dawn News English
Subscribe