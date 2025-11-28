E-Paper | March 05, 2026

Three killed as rival groups clash in Lakki Marwat

Our Correspondent Published November 28, 2025
comments
Whatsapp Channel

LAKKI MARWAT: Three people were killed when two rival groups exchanged fire over a family dispute in the remote Tarkha Bazikhel area here the other day.

Police said the exchange of fire occurred as armed men from both sides came across near a grocery shop in the village located within the limits of Shaheed Asmatullah Khan Khattak police station of Serai Narang town.

They identified the deceased as Muhammad Yaseen, 34, from one side and Sudair, 25, and his brother Naseer, 35, from the other group, saying that the bodies were transported to the Tehsil Headquarters Hospital.

Police said that they had registered a case under relevant sections of law and initiated an investigation.

Separately, a young man was shot dead over a petty dispute in the Jabukhel area of the district. Police said that Qudratullah, 26, received critical bullet injuries when Fidaullah attacked him with his assault rifle. “The injured died on the way to the District Headquarters Hospital,” they maintained, adding that the attacker fled the place after the murder.

Meanwhile, a 13-year old girl committed suicide inside her house in Nar Yar Muhammad Sulemankhel area of Serai Naurang town.

Anwar Khan, 50, father of the deceased girl, told police that his daughter Mabia ended her life by shooting herself with a pistol.

“The deceased was not willing to go to school but we had forced her to go there to get education,” he claimed.

He told police that he was on way home from the village mosque when someone informed him about the incident.

Published in Dawn, November 28th, 2025

Newspaper

Read more

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Latest Stories

Opinion

Editorial

Collective wisdom
05 Mar, 2026

Collective wisdom

IN times like these, when war is raging in the neighbourhood, it is important for the state to bring on board all...
Economic impact
Updated 05 Mar, 2026

Economic impact

The Iran-linked instability highlights the fact that Pakistan’s macroeconomic resilience remains fragile.
Shrouds of innocence
05 Mar, 2026

Shrouds of innocence

TWO-and-a-half years of relentless slaughtering of Palestinian children, with complete impunity and in the most...
Regional climbdown
04 Mar, 2026

Regional climbdown

WITH the region in flames, Pakistan must calibrate its foreign policy accordingly; it has to deal with some ...
Burning questions
Updated 04 Mar, 2026

Burning questions

A credible, independent, and time-bound inquiry is now necessary after the US Consulate protest ended in gruesome bloodshed.
Governance failure
04 Mar, 2026

Governance failure

BENEATH Lahore’s signal-free corridors and road infrastructure lies a darker truth: crumbling sewerage lines,...
Dawn News English
Subscribe