Three killed as rival groups clash in Lakki Marwat

LAKKI MARWAT: Three people were killed when two rival groups exchanged fire over a family dispute in the remote Tarkha Bazikhel area here the other day.

Police said the exchange of fire occurred as armed men from both sides came across near a grocery shop in the village located within the limits of Shaheed Asmatullah Khan Khattak police station of Serai Narang town.

They identified the deceased as Muhammad Yaseen, 34, from one side and Sudair, 25, and his brother Naseer, 35, from the other group, saying that the bodies were transported to the Tehsil Headquarters Hospital.

Police said that they had registered a case under relevant sections of law and initiated an investigation.

Separately, a young man was shot dead over a petty dispute in the Jabukhel area of the district. Police said that Qudratullah, 26, received critical bullet injuries when Fidaullah attacked him with his assault rifle. “The injured died on the way to the District Headquarters Hospital,” they maintained, adding that the attacker fled the place after the murder.

Meanwhile, a 13-year old girl committed suicide inside her house in Nar Yar Muhammad Sulemankhel area of Serai Naurang town.

Anwar Khan, 50, father of the deceased girl, told police that his daughter Mabia ended her life by shooting herself with a pistol.

“The deceased was not willing to go to school but we had forced her to go there to get education,” he claimed.

He told police that he was on way home from the village mosque when someone informed him about the incident.

