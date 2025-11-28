Transporters go on strike in Abbottabad

ABBOTTABAD: Transporters removed their vehicles off the roads here on Thursday over a dispute with the tehsil municipal administration following an operation against illegal occupation of the general bus stand.

The strike troubled travellers to other cities.

The district administration and TMA threatened to cancel the route permit of the striking transporters.

An operation was carried out against illegal occupation of the general bus stand under the supervision of the district administration along with the TMO and the police on Wednesday.

In the joint operation, 26 kanals of land of the general bus stand was retrieved from encroachers and handed over to the TMA.

The assistant commissioner, who led the operation, said all matters of the general bus stand had been handed over to the TMA to ensure provision of better travel facilities to the people.

Meanwhile, the Ayub Medical Teaching Institution’s board of governors took several decisions to provide a proper service structure for paramedics and the best possible facilities to hospital visitors.

The meeting, which was presided over by BoG chairman Prof Abid Jamil, decided that separate staff members would be deputed for male and female patients in ultrasound and ECG sections.

It approved the renaming of the category of Class IV employees as Hospital Support Staff and increasing the minimum wage to Rs40,000 per month.

Published in Dawn, November 28th, 2025