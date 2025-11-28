Social, psychological impact of drugs highlighted

SOUTH WAZIRISTAN: A seminar titled “Zindagi se Piyar, Munshiat se Inkaar” (love life, reject drugs) was held at Sher Nawaz Public School, Sararogha, on Thursday under the supervision of the district administration and District Youth Department of Upper South Waziristan.

Teachers, students, youth, community members and police representatives attended the event in large numbers. The objective of the seminar was to raise awareness among young people about the increasing threat of drug abuse and its devastating impact on society.

On the special directives of district police officer (DPO) Upper South Waziristan, Arshad Khan (PSP), SHO Sararogha, Niaz Muhammad Khan participated in the event as chief guest.

Addressing the gathering, he highlighted the severe social and psychological consequences of drug addiction. He said drugs were destroying physical, mental, and moral strength of youth, posing a serious threat to the future of families as well as society.

“Drug-dependent youth bury their parents’ dreams, the nation’s future, and their own hopes with their own hands,” he remarked.

SHO Niaz Muhammad Khan informed participants that following the directives of DPO Arshad Khan, a vigorous crackdown against drug dealers was under way across Upper South Waziristan, yielding encouraging results. He said police had tightened the noose around drug-selling networks, and a zero-tolerance policy was being implemented against all those involved in the illicit trade.

The SHO urged young people to channel their energies into education and constructive activities and to support the police in eliminating the menace of drugs from society.

