Scholar defends PhD thesis

From the Newspaper Published November 28, 2025
MALAKAND: Fayazur Rahman successfully defended his PhD thesis at University of Malakand, contributing a significant scholarly work to Pashto literature and the study of anti-colonial movements.

According to a press release, Mr Rahman’s doctoral research, titled “The poetry of Khudai Khidmatgar Movement and Pashtun values,” examines the poetic expression associated with Khudai Khidmatgar Movement and its connection to traditional Pashtun cultural norms.

The study is regarded as a valuable academic contribution to both Pashto literary criticism and historical understanding of the movement’s intellectual foundations. His dissertation was supervised by Dr Noorul Basar Aman.

Speaking to the media after his successful defence, Mr Rahman said the faculty members of University of Malakand were exceptionally supportive, committed, and academically accomplished. He added that their encouragement played a key role in helping him to navigate the challenges of his research journey.

He particularly praised his supervisor Dr Noorul Basar Aman, whom he described as a guiding force throughout the research process.

“His supervision was nothing less than a blessing,” Mr Rahman said, noting that Dr Aman’s scholarly insight, patient mentoring and constructive feedback strengthened the quality of his research and kept him motivated during the difficult phases of the study.

Published in Dawn, November 28th, 2025

