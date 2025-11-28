Over Rs7 billion Wasa budget approved

RAWALPINDI: The Punjab Water and Sanitation Authority has approved the over Rs7 billion annual budget of the Rawalpindi Water and Sanitation Agency (Wasa) after five months into the 2025–26 fiscal year.

A senior official of Wasa told Dawn that due to establishment of Punjab Wasa, the process of annual budget was delayed. He said that the Punjab government had established Punjab Wasa and merged all 19 Wasas of the province in this authority.

However, he said that Punjab Chief Minister appointed Deputy Commissioner as Chairman of Wasa in their respective districts and Rawalpindi Deputy Commissioner Dr. Hassan Waqar Cheema vetted and approved the annual budget in September while submitting it to Punjab Wasa for final approval.

According to budget documents, Wasa’s total income stood at Rs3.792 billion from its own sources, including water and sewerage charges, while Rs2.233 billion was received from the Punjab government for development schemes.

Total expenditure has been estimated at Rs5.002 billion. A major portion of the budget was consumed by electricity bills of more than 480 tube wells and staff salaries.

Published in Dawn, November 28th, 2025