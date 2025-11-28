E-Paper | March 05, 2026

Assistive devices distributed among special persons

Our Correspondent Published November 28, 2025
TAXILA: The district administration Attock assistive devices including wheelchairs, walkers and hearing aids among over 40 special person belonging to the poor and downtrodden class of society.

A ceremony in this regard was held at the Government MC High School on Thursday where MNA Sheikh Aftab Ahmed was the chief guest, who distributed wheelchairs, walkers, hearing aids, and other assistive devices among special persons.

Expressing the hope that the devices would help children lead more dignified and comfortable life.

“This small step may not change the whole world, but it surely changes their world,” he added.

He said the Punjab government is taking concrete steps to empower differently-abled persons and ensure their active participation in social and educational life. He was of the view that special persons are a vital part of society and deserve equal opportunities to live with dignity.

Mr Ahmed added that a series of initiatives are being implemented in Attock to improve the life of special persons, including the establishment of a Special Persons Facilitation Centre, provision of assistive devices, issuance of special identity cards, and creation of job opportunities in both public and private sectors.

Special education schools in the district are also being upgraded to provide better learning and rehabilitation services.

He emphasised that the Punjab government is committed to making all public buildings and offices accessible for people with disabilities, while new projects are being introduced to offer free medical care, physiotherapy, and vocational training.

Speaking on this occasion, deputy commissioner general Aneel Saeed, further stated that the district administration, in collaboration with social welfare organisations, is promoting projects aimed at facilitating the underprivileged segments of the society.

Published in Dawn, November 28th, 2025

