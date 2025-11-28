Imaan Mazari’s spouse seeks acquittal in social media posts case

ISLAMABAD: Hadi Ali Chattha, the spouse of Imaan Mazari, on Thursday sought acquittal in controversial social media posts case.

At the outset of the hearing before Additional District and Sessions Judge Mohammad Afazl Majoka, a lawyer informed the court that he was appointed as State Counsel to represent the accused persons.

Imaan Mazari contended that she or Chattha had not expressed any lack of confidence in Advocate Shakeel Jatt who had earlier appointed Counsel for them and requested the court to record their statements on the matter.

She further raised doubts over an application said to be submitted by Advocate Jatt for his removal as the duo’s lawyer. Moreover, she questioned why the court had not objected to the disclosures made by Advocate Jatt at the previous hearing.

After the court provided a copy of Advocate Jatt’s application to Chattha, the latter requested the judge to summon the lawyer. He also contended the defence had “not rejected” the counsel.

An order from the office of the Islamabad west district and sessions judge regarding the appointment, a copy of which is available with Dawn, states: “Consequent upon the request made by Mr Mohammad Afzal Majoka, additional sessions judge Islamabad west, for the appointment of a defence counsel at state expenses, for Hadi Ali Chattha and Imaan Zainab Mazari accused […] Muhammad Taimoor Janjua is appointed as the defence counsel on state expenses.”

The proceedings were resumed after Mazari and Chattha held a meeting with Advocate Janjua. In a joint statement recorded before the court, the couple claimed that the new counsel was not following their instructions and that they did not trust him.

For his part, Advocate Janjua denied compelling them to follow any of his directions, saying that he only acted under the court’s instructions.

Chattha also filed an acquittal application during the hearing, urging the court to hear his arguments before calling the witnesses for cross-examination.

In his arguments, Chattha maintained that the FIR registered in the case with the National Cybercrime Investigation Agency (NCCIA) was based on a “flawed source report”.

He alleged that the FIR was based on a source report that did not comply with legal requirements, and that screenshots submitted by the prosecution as evidence were taken from different devices and then combined to form a single image.

No mobile device had been seized, and no verification was obtained from the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority, he argued.

Moreover, the FIR was registered 22 days after the date visible in the timestamps in the screenshots, he further alleged.

The two were indicted in the case on Oct 30, a day after the latter was arrested outside the courtroom over non-appearance.

Published in Dawn, November 28th, 2025