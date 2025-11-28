Unnecessary restrictions on business community removed: minister

TAXILA: Federal Minister for Board of Investment (BOI) Qaiser Ahmed Sheikh said the government has already removed 80pc of unnecessary restrictions on the business community and passed the Aasaan Karobar Act Bill from the National Assembly to improve the business climate.

He expressed these views while speaking at the inaugural ceremony of a high-rise building by private developers in Wah. A large number of traders, industrialists, business leaders and local notables attended the ceremony.

The minister said through the Aasaan Karobar reforms, the process of obtaining business approvals and permits had become faster and more transparent. He stated that Pakistan’s retail, real estate and construction sectors were witnessing new investment opportunities, creating employment and boosting economic momentum.

Restoring a fully investment-friendly environment in Pakistan remains a top priority of the government. The minister noted that quality infrastructure directly enhances investor confidence and contributes to sustainable economic growth. He added that the Board of Investment was actively undertaking reforms to ensure ease of doing business and provide maximum facilitation to investors. Mr Sheikh said the establishment of the Business Facilitation Centre in Islamabad enabled investors to access all essential government services under one roof. He said private-sector participation forms the backbone of a developed economy, and the government was fully committed to supporting business growth.

Addressing challenges faced by the business community, the minister said their issues will be resolved on a priority basis.

Published in Dawn, November 28th, 2025