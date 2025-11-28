E-Paper | March 05, 2026

Unnecessary restrictions on business community removed: minister

Our Correspondent Published November 28, 2025
Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs Qaiser Ahmed Sheikh. — DawnNewsTV/File
Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs Qaiser Ahmed Sheikh. — DawnNewsTV/File
comments
Whatsapp Channel

TAXILA: Federal Minister for Board of Investment (BOI) Qaiser Ahmed Sheikh said the government has already removed 80pc of unnecessary restrictions on the business community and passed the Aasaan Karobar Act Bill from the National Assembly to improve the business climate.

He expressed these views while speaking at the inaugural ceremony of a high-rise building by private developers in Wah. A large number of traders, industrialists, business leaders and local notables attended the ceremony.

The minister said through the Aasaan Karobar reforms, the process of obtaining business approvals and permits had become faster and more transparent. He stated that Pakistan’s retail, real estate and construction sectors were witnessing new investment opportunities, creating employment and boosting economic momentum.

Restoring a fully investment-friendly environment in Pakistan remains a top priority of the government. The minister noted that quality infrastructure directly enhances investor confidence and contributes to sustainable economic growth. He added that the Board of Investment was actively undertaking reforms to ensure ease of doing business and provide maximum facilitation to investors. Mr Sheikh said the establishment of the Business Facilitation Centre in Islamabad enabled investors to access all essential government services under one roof. He said private-sector participation forms the backbone of a developed economy, and the government was fully committed to supporting business growth.

Addressing challenges faced by the business community, the minister said their issues will be resolved on a priority basis.

Published in Dawn, November 28th, 2025

Newspaper

Read more

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Latest Stories

Opinion

Editorial

Collective wisdom
05 Mar, 2026

Collective wisdom

IN times like these, when war is raging in the neighbourhood, it is important for the state to bring on board all...
Economic impact
Updated 05 Mar, 2026

Economic impact

The Iran-linked instability highlights the fact that Pakistan’s macroeconomic resilience remains fragile.
Shrouds of innocence
05 Mar, 2026

Shrouds of innocence

TWO-and-a-half years of relentless slaughtering of Palestinian children, with complete impunity and in the most...
Regional climbdown
04 Mar, 2026

Regional climbdown

WITH the region in flames, Pakistan must calibrate its foreign policy accordingly; it has to deal with some ...
Burning questions
Updated 04 Mar, 2026

Burning questions

A credible, independent, and time-bound inquiry is now necessary after the US Consulate protest ended in gruesome bloodshed.
Governance failure
04 Mar, 2026

Governance failure

BENEATH Lahore’s signal-free corridors and road infrastructure lies a darker truth: crumbling sewerage lines,...
Dawn News English
Subscribe