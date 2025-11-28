Convict’s penalty under Peca suspended, granted bail

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court on Thursday suspended the three-year sentence of a convict under the Prevention of Electronic Crime Act (Peca) and ordered his release on bail.

A two-member bench comprising Justice Shehram Sarwar Chaudhry and Justice Sardar Ali Akbar heard the appeal of the convict, Salman Murtaza, seeking suspension of his sentence.

During the hearing, the convict’s counsel, Mian Dawood, argued that the trial court had awarded a three-year sentence for allegedly stealing and sharing objectionable photos of his female cousin.

The counsel said it was an admitted fact before the trial court that neither the complainant nor the alleged victim claimed that the convict had shared any such material.

He alleged that the convict was falsely implicated by relatives in order to grab his mother’s property.

The counsel argued that the prosecution could not prove even a single allegation during the trial, yet the court still awarded the sentence.

He pointed out that under the law, if the sentence is three years or less, the convict is entitled to suspension of the sentence and bail.

After reviewing the record and hearing arguments, the bench suspended the sentence and granted bail to the convict subject to furnishing surety bonds of Rs100,000.

Published in Dawn, November 28th, 2025