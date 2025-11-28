E-Paper | March 05, 2026

Convict’s penalty under Peca suspended, granted bail

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published November 28, 2025
comments
Whatsapp Channel

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court on Thursday suspended the three-year sentence of a convict under the Prevention of Electronic Crime Act (Peca) and ordered his release on bail.

A two-member bench comprising Justice Shehram Sarwar Chaudhry and Justice Sardar Ali Akbar heard the appeal of the convict, Salman Murtaza, seeking suspension of his sentence.

During the hearing, the convict’s counsel, Mian Dawood, argued that the trial court had awarded a three-year sentence for allegedly stealing and sharing objectionable photos of his female cousin.

The counsel said it was an admitted fact before the trial court that neither the complainant nor the alleged victim claimed that the convict had shared any such material.

He alleged that the convict was falsely implicated by relatives in order to grab his mother’s property.

The counsel argued that the prosecution could not prove even a single allegation during the trial, yet the court still awarded the sentence.

He pointed out that under the law, if the sentence is three years or less, the convict is entitled to suspension of the sentence and bail.

After reviewing the record and hearing arguments, the bench suspended the sentence and granted bail to the convict subject to furnishing surety bonds of Rs100,000.

Published in Dawn, November 28th, 2025

Newspaper

Read more

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Latest Stories

Opinion

Editorial

Collective wisdom
05 Mar, 2026

Collective wisdom

IN times like these, when war is raging in the neighbourhood, it is important for the state to bring on board all...
Economic impact
Updated 05 Mar, 2026

Economic impact

The Iran-linked instability highlights the fact that Pakistan’s macroeconomic resilience remains fragile.
Shrouds of innocence
05 Mar, 2026

Shrouds of innocence

TWO-and-a-half years of relentless slaughtering of Palestinian children, with complete impunity and in the most...
Regional climbdown
04 Mar, 2026

Regional climbdown

WITH the region in flames, Pakistan must calibrate its foreign policy accordingly; it has to deal with some ...
Burning questions
Updated 04 Mar, 2026

Burning questions

A credible, independent, and time-bound inquiry is now necessary after the US Consulate protest ended in gruesome bloodshed.
Governance failure
04 Mar, 2026

Governance failure

BENEATH Lahore’s signal-free corridors and road infrastructure lies a darker truth: crumbling sewerage lines,...
Dawn News English
Subscribe