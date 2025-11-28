Health dept amends CIP for PG medical training after backlash

LAHORE: The Punjab health department has brought about new changes to the Central Induction Policy (CIP) for postgraduate medical training a few days after it faced severe backlash by medics, introducing a more structured and academically aligned merit framework that, according to officials and several medical representatives, brings greater clarity and fairness to the induction process.

The changes were made in a meeting of the high-profile committee that addressed the ‘blunders’ and ‘faulty’ points and finalised it late on Wednesday.

Around a week back, the Punjab government had announced a newly-revised Central Induction Policy 2026 for the postgraduate training under FCPS and MD/MS programmes, introducing many ‘controversial features’, severely damaging prospects of the graduates of the public sector medical institutions.

In the notified policy, the authorities had reduced up to 50 per cent marks for the induction of government medical institutes’ graduates in training programmes in January 2026 and completely abolished the same for the next process (induction) to be made in July 2026, drawing strong resentment from the medical students and other community members as they had demanded immediate action against those who drafted and sent recommendations to the Punjab chief minister.

Focus of induction policy shifts to academic merit; MDCAT, FCPS attempts given weightage

Following the criticism, the health department was asked to revise the induction policy.

An official told Dawn that the updated policy introduces two points for MDCAT - reduces the previously heavy weightage of MBBS marks by 15 points, and awards three points for UHS position holders, a move aimed at recognising consistent academic performance.

He said the revision also restructures house job scoring, allocating five points for completing the internship in the same institute and 2.5 points for those who undertake their house jobs elsewhere.

Additionally, the policy standardises FCPS attempt marks, granting five marks for the first attempt, four for the second and three for the third, which, the official says, provides a transparent and measurable system for evaluating candidates’ progress.

The private institutions’ PGs lauded the changes, declaring the decision a balanced approach to address the concerns of both public and private sector medics.

Representatives from the medical community have noted that the revised structure aligns better with national testing standards and reduces previous distortions in the merit calculation.

Private Medical Students Union Pakistan President Hassan Baloch said the CIP had been changed again.

“Now it is in favour of everyone. We as private medical students union welcome it because the parent institute’s preference marks have been omitted,” he said. Also it’s balanced policy now, Mr Hassan said, and proposed to the health department to avoid making abrupt changes in future.

A former Young Doctors Association (YDA) Punjab leader Dr Mian Adnan said the revised policy “addresses several longstanding concerns of young doctors and moves the system towards a more balanced and academic merit model.” He added that the inclusion of MDCAT and the adjustment of MBBS weightage bring the scoring system closer to the competitive frameworks used in other provinces and national examinations.

However, Dr Adnan grilled the PG admission/induction committee, consisting of VCs, principals and senior medics, saying they have always been aiming at creating unrest amongst young aspirants of post graduation by amending the policy at the eleventh hour just to cater to a ‘certain segment of the community’ at the cost of thousands of deserving and eligible ones.

He said the PG admission committee should not incorporate any ‘unjust’ and ‘unfair’ amendments to the policy for future.

With the revised CIP now approved for implementation in the upcoming induction cycle, health authorities believe the new formula will create a more predictable and academically grounded system for postgraduate admissions across Punjab, he said.

Published in Dawn, November 28th, 2025