Life term for killer of ride-hailing service driver

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published November 28, 2025
LAHORE: A sessions court has awarded life imprisonment to a man for killing a driver of a ride-hailing service.

Additional District and Sessions Judge Syed Najaf Haider Kazmi announced the verdict in light of the evidence presented by the prosecution.

The judge awarded the life imprisonment to Shehzad Latif, and imposed a fine of Rs500,000.

The accused had shot dead Ghafarullah Khan over a fare dispute, and Nishtar Colony police had registered a case in 2024.

Deputy District Public Prosecutor Saleem Shehzad told the court that the police arrested the accused with the help of fingerprint evidence.

The prosecution presented 11 witnesses against the accused.

The judge found the accused guilty of the offence, and handed over his custody to the superintendent of the Kot Lakhpat jail.

Published in Dawn, November 28th, 2025

