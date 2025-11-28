Man murdered, buried in his house by son

TOBA TEK SINGH: The police have arrested a man, along with his sister and her husband, for allegedly killing his father a fortnight ago, and dumping his body in a pit inside his house at Jaranwala.

Jaranwala City police say that around 14 years ago, one Siddique Masih suddenly disappeared. On being questioned about Siddique’s absence, his son Rafique told locals that his father had gone somewhere without informing his family.

According to SHO Yousuf Sipra, a few days ago, Rafique was arrested on suspicion of selling liquor, and during interrogation revealed that he and his other family members had tortured Siddique to death over a domestic dispute a fortnight ago, and buried him inside their house.

Acting on the information, the police dug up the floor of a room in Rafique’s house and recovered the decomposed body of Siddique.

The body was shifted to the Jaranwala THQ Hospital for autopsy.

The SHO says that two co-accused, Rafique’s sister Saima Masih and her husband, Maqbool Masih, have also been arrested.

FIR QUASHED: Gojra city police quashed on Thursday an FIR registered against a prayer leader of a mosque in Hafeez Park locality for violating the Punjab Sound Systems Act.

Reports say that the prayer leader was booked for using the mosque’s sound system for reciting durood before the prayer call (Azaan).

Local sources say that the registration of the case against the prayer leader sparked protest by religious groups, lawyers and traders, who observed a strike on Thursday.

Taking notice of the situation, District Police Officer Ibadat Nisar ordered immediate quashing of the FIR against the prayer leader, after which the situation was brought under control.

DEATH SENTENCE: Shorkot Additional District and Sessions Judge Rana Suhail Tariq handed down on Thursday death sentence and a Rs500,000 fine to an accused in a murder case.

As per the prosecution, Shorkot city police had arrested Arshad Ali Agha, who had shot one Nadeem dead in 2021 over a minor quarrel near the Government College for Women.

The court, however, acquitted a co-accused, Muqaddas Ali, giving him the benefit of doubt.

BIKERS DIE: Two motorcyclists died in a head-on collision between their speeding bikes near Gojra on Thursday.

Rescue 1122 and police officials say that Naveed (35) of Chak 427-JB was going to Gojra city from his village on a motorcycle on Jhang Road.

As he was overtaking a truck, his motorcycle collided with another bike coming from the opposite direction. As a result, both Naveed and the other biker, identified as Asif (30) of Gojra, were critically injured.

Both were shifted to the Gojra THQ Hospital, where they succumbed to their injuries.

Published in Dawn, November 28th, 2025