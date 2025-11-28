14 TLP workers on judicial remand

SAHIWAL: The regional judge of the Anti-Terrorism Court remanded 14 workers of Tehreek-i-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) in judicial custody for 14 days.

The judge directed Faridnagar police (Pakpattan) to produce all suspects before the court on Dec 11.

According to reports, Faridnagar police registered cases against 58 individuals under Section 3 of the MPO and Section 7 of the ATA-1997 for staging violent protest rallies on Oct 13, following the call of TLP chief Saad Hussain Rizvi.

The rallies were held at Jammal Chowk, Pakpattan, where participants raised slogans against the Punjab government, disrupted public order, blocked main roads, attacked police personnel and damaged public property.

Police sources said 33 suspects had already been arrested and sent either on judicial remand or for identification parade. On Thursday, another 14 TLP workers were remanded.

Those remanded include Tahir, Iftikhar Ahmed, Muhammad Hafeez, Muhammad Yousaf, Farooq, Ali Raza Safi, Muhammad Ilyas, Qasim Ali, Ali Raza, Ali Imran, Muhammad Ismail, Baba Ramzan, Aftab and Abbas.

District Police Officer (DPO) Javed Chadhar said all the accused belong to various urban and rural areas of Pakpattan district.

CPWB: Noor Shah police recovered two minor children from the Child Protection and Welfare Bureau (CPWB) office, Chiniot, after about nine months and handed them over to the family.

Police registered a case against two suspects of Wasavaa, Chiniot, who allegedly kidnapped the children on Feb 7, 2025, over a land dispute with their father Gulam Abbas.

Reports said Shafqat Abbas and Safdar Abbas were abducted by Jamsheed, Allah Yar, and three unidentified accomplices while returning from elementary school in Toot Wala Abadi, Noor Shah, Sahiwal. Children were kidnapped in a car.

Police record says the kidnapping was linked to a land dispute between Jamsheed and the children’s father, Ghulam Abbas.

Initially, the children were kept at Muhammad Ali’s outhouse at Village 58/GD, Noor Shah, before being shifted to Chiniot, where they were forced into labour and money was taken from contractors in exchange for their work.

As per reports, in last week of March 2025, a CPWB team raided the forced labour site and rescued two dozen children, including Shafqat and Safdar. As the children had no knowledge of their village or residence, they were shifted to CPWB and admitted to school. The bureau later traced their family through police records.

The children were later handed over to their father at the CPWB office following a court order issued by magistrate Waqar Ahmed in Chiniot.

Police sources confirmed that a case was registered against the suspects, who are members of the children’s paternal family.

The Noor Shah station house officer said raids are ongoing, but no arrests have yet been made.

