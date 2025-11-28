E-Paper | March 05, 2026

12 illegal health facilities sealed

Our Correspondent Published November 28, 2025
DERA GHAZI KHAN: The District Health Authority (DHA) sealed 12 alleged illegal clinics and laboratories in the district during an operation on Thursday.

The Health Department launched a campaign across the district targeting quackery, illegal medical practices, and violations of the drug laws and the Blood Safety Act.

During the operation, inspections were conducted in the vicinity of the district’s main hospital, as well as in suburban areas, including Shah Saddar Din, Pir Adil, and Dari Dholowali. A total of 30 clinics and laboratories were inspected during the operation.

To ensure the effective enforcement of drug and blood safety regulations, the health department also established a dedicated task force. This team includes the district health officer, the drug controller/drug inspector, the deputy district health officer and the district surveillance coordinator.

Health CEO Dr Ateeq ur Rehman said that the task force would inspect all hospitals, clinics, laboratories, blood banks, and other medical centers in the district.

The inspections would review compliance with the drug and blood safety laws, verify the presence of the certified doctor listed on the signboard of each clinic or hospital, and thoroughly examine the quality and safe storage procedures for medicines and blood.

Published in Dawn, November 28th, 2025

