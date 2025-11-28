Detention of physically challenged man: Inquiry against six policemen initiated after court’s verdict

BAHAWALNAGAR: Six prosecution witnesses (PWs), all police officials, were charge-sheeted on Thursday by the Bahawalnagar DPO in a case in which a local court freed a physically challenged man detained under narcotics charges.

As per details, on March 26, 2024, the Bakhshan Khan Police filed a drug case against one Qasim, whose right arm had been amputated, alleging that he was holding a bag of charas weighing more than one kilogram in his right hand.

The FIR, registered on the complaint of ASI Arshad Mahmood, stated that a five-member Bakhshan Khan Police team caught Qasim with 1.2kg charas in a white bag near Chak 50 Fateh.

Claiming the case to be a matter of police malpractice, accused Qasim told the court that he was innocent.

He told the court that two police officials apprehended him at the Chishtian Main Market and transported him to the Bakhshan Khan police station.

He alleged that the officials demanded money from him and on his refusal, the complainant and IO unjustly implicated him in a bogus and frivolous case.

All police witnesses were subordinates to the complainant and the IO, thus they falsely deposed against him, he told the court.

Following a 19-month trial in the Chishtian sessions court, Additional Sessions Judge Muhammad Sohail Anjum acquitted Qasim and dismissed the case on the basis of suspicious statements made by the police team, a flawed police investigation, and insufficient evidence against the accused.

In its verdict on Nov 15, the court said the police claimed that the accused was clutching the bag in his right hand, despite the fact that the accused was incapacitated in that hand.

It went on to say that later police attempted to defend the contents of the FIR by claiming it was a clerical error and the bag was in the suspect’s left hand. However, IO Lal Muhammad Khan, who was also a PW, registered the FIR without making any additions, deletions, or changes.

The court said that despite the arrest of the accused from a busy place, they did not provide any independent witnesses nor did they show any images or recordings of the allegedly recovered drugs. Police spokesperson Zahid Rasool told Dawn that Bahawalnagar DPO Kamran Asghar had taken serious notice of the matter.

He said that a departmental inquiry had been initiated against six police officials. He said that strict departmental action would be taken against the officials involved in light of the inquiry report.

Published in Dawn, November 28th, 2025