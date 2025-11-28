JI rejects LG law

LAHORE: Jamaat-i-Islami Emir Hafiz Naeemur Rehman has announced province-wide demonstrations on Dec 7 against what he termed Punjab’s “black law” on the local government system.

Addressing a press conference at Mansoora on Wednesday, he said the protests in Punjab would mark the formal beginning of the “Badal Do Nizam” (Change the System) nationwide peaceful resistance movement.

Rehman added that demonstrations would be held across all major cities of Punjab, and the party would also challenge the new local government law in court.

Criticising the newly passed Local Government Act, he said the legislation passed by the “Form-47 Assembly” had completely snatched the people’s right to representation and handed decision-making over to the bureaucracy.

In response to journalists’ questions, Rehman termed the enforcement of Section 144 in Punjab a colonial tactic and a restriction on freedom of expression. He said the JI had the constitutional right to peaceful protest.

He also criticised former prime minister Nawaz Sharif, saying the PML-N leader and his family rose to power with the establishment’s patronage.

He reiterated that Nawaz Sharif had accepted 70,000 votes given by the establishment in the last election.

